Wardsville State Rep. Rudy Veit is confident the new law making religious boarding schools more accountable will stand a court challenge …

Veit sponsored the bill putting those religious schools on the same footing as the already regulated non faith – based boarding schools.

Owners of the now – closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch face over 100 charges that they beat, raped and abused girls in their care. The new law requires all such schools face safety inspections and employee background checks.