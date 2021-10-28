A Kansas City tv anchor wants a job in Congress

(AP) — Former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford is running as a Republican for Missouri’s 4th District congressional seat.

Alford joins a crowded race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Alford previously worked as an anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He told KCMO that he feels God called on him to run for office.

Other candidates for Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.