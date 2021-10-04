Victims aren’t cooperating after a fight in downtown JCMO

Jefferson City Police are requesting your help in solving a weekend fight that involved firearms and several people covered in blood. Police say the incident late Saturday night on Commercial Way. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old lying in the roadway from multiple stab wounds. He was unable to provide a suspect description. Detectives say another man covered in blood fled into a local business. Police say while he sustained “several obvious injuries,” the man declined medical treatment and said he fell down the stairs. Anyone with information is urged to call Jefferson City Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS