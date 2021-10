A Minnesota man who’s wanted there for sex-related charges is behind bars this (Monday) morning in Jefferson City, after being captured after telling police he planned to die on Saturday. Jefferson City Police say 53-year-old Derek Burgin had been threatening to detonate an explosive device on a home’s porch. When police arrived, they say Burgin tried to use a whiskey bottle as a weapon. Police used a taser, then arrested him. He’s jailed without bond.