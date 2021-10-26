Weather service now confirms several Missouri weekend tornadoes

(AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a strong tornado that thrashed the southeastern Missouri city of Fredericktown as strong storms that swept the state and moved into Illinois overnight damaged buildings and knocked out power, but left no serious injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit Fredericktown Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses, and the main electrical substation that feeds power to the city of about 4,000. A tornado with that rating is considered strong, and wind speeds range from 136-165 mph (219-266 kph).

The National Weather Service said preliminary reports indicate up to six tornadoes may have touched down across northern Missouri.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Purdin, a small town of about 20 in north-central Linn County, the weather service said. The tornado had maximum winds of 120 mph but no injuries were reported.

The weather service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down near Sedalia, No serious damage or injuries were reported.