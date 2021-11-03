Election returns November 2 2021

Jefferson City voters approved a quarter of one percent sales tax to improve public safety with 69.84 percent of the vote.. The overall turnout was 14.03 percent.

Jefferson City’s sales tax is now 7.7275%.

the sales tax will generate around $2.8 million per year.

The money will help both public safety aspects, police and fire. increase salaries regarding recruitment and retention, as well as the need for body cameras for officers.

—-

The unofficial results for Columbia’s renewable park sales tax show 7,202 yes votes and 1,760 no votes. Columbia’s renewable park sales tax will remain for the next 10 years.

—-

There were two public safety items before voters in Camden County. Both items were voted down.