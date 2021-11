If revenues are up, when will Missouri government workers get a pay hike?

Hey Mr. State Government Worker! If state revenues coming in are up 25 – percent over last year why can’t you get a raise? …

Former Missouri Government Chief Economist Tom Kruckmeyer claims the math doesn’t work out.

Missouri topped $11 billion in net general revenues during its 2021 fiscal year. That was well over the previous high of nearly $9.6 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.