You might want to avoid I-70 west of Columbia this weekend

State transportation officials say demolition on the heavily-damaged Sorrels overpass over I-70 near Columbia will begin (Friday) tonight. MoDOT says Emery Sapp and Son contractors will start the demolition process at 9 pm. You’re URGED to find an alternate route. The demolition will require overnight lane closures on I-70 and ROLLING ROADBLOCKS all weekend.