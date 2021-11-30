It’s the Zimmer Radio tree at the Governor’s house

Part of Madison street in downtown Jefferson City was closed (Monday) morning, as the 2021 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees arrived. Governor Parson says a 30-foot Norway spruce donated by Steve and Carla Lieble of Columbia will be displayed on the Mansion lawn, and the Mansion’s interior tree is a 20-foot Norway spruce supplied by Hermann’s Pea Ridge Forest. Carla Lieble is Zimmer Radio’s manager, and she and he husband donated the tree because it had grown too large for their front yard. Missouri Department of Conservation and Office of Administration (OA) staff will install the trees. The annual tree lighting ceremony and Candlelight tours will take place Friday evening from 6-8 at the Governor’s Mansion.