No trade trip for the Governor this year

(AP) — The coronavirus has again caused Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to postpone an overseas trip.

Parson’s office said Monday that he won’t be leaving as planned this week for a trade trip to Israel and Greece.

Israel has barred all foreign visitors because of concerns about the new omicron variant of the virus.

The governor had been scheduled to depart Thursday and return Dec. 11.

This was supposed to Parson’s first foreign trip since 2019. He had been scheduled to go to Israel, Greece and two other countries in March 2020, but that was canceled as the coronavirus began spreading.