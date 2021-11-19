Mark McCloskey says Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be acquitted

Mark McCloskey thinks Kyle Rittenhouse should ‘walk’. The St. Louis attorney and U-S Senate candidate was in Kenosha Wisconsin this week. He says Rittenhouse should be found not guilty because he was only defending himself when he shot three people during the 2020 riots. But McCloskey knows new potential violence has to be weighing on the jurors …

McCloskey and his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges after pointing guns at protesters in their St. Louis neighborhood in 2020.

McCloskey was on the KWOS Morning Show.