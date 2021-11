Abc – 17 — It’s going to cost more to send your kid to Mizzou. The Board of Curators approved raising housing and dining rates for the M-U campus. A 6% increase will go into effect at the start of the 2022 summer session. Room and board will now cost students $10,509.

Room will cost $7,319 and board will cost students $3,190. During the pandemic the budget did suffer but the increase is due to inflation and maintenance costs.