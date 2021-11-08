Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
JCPD photo

Missing JCMO child is safe

ABC – 17 — A missing Jefferson City child was found in Kansas and the suspect is in custody.

The Jefferson City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident on Sunday. 

An eight-year-old girl Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh was missing.

The suspect was believed to be 59-year-old Gilbert John Leigh

Police say the suspect is the non-custodial father and arrived in Jefferson City after coming from Montana on Saturday.

An agreement was made for the daughter to spend the night with him in a hotel and they were gone in the morning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer