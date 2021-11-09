Suspect is charged in downtown Columbia gun play

ABC – 17 — Prosecutors charged a man Monday in connection with a downtown Columbia shooting that happened over the weekend.

Christopher Michael Sledd is charged with assault, unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Broadway and Hitt Street on Saturday at 11:20 p.m. Police said an officer saw Sledd fire the gun. An officer then fired his gun at Sledd, who then surrendered to the officer.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting is being reviewed by internal affairs to ensure that no policy was broken.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.