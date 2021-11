Missouri’s “favorite” lib is running for re-election to Congress

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is officially seeking a second term.

The St. Louis Democrat announced Friday that she will seek another term representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. She defeated longtime incumbent Democrat William Lacy Clay in 2020.

Bush is a nurse and an activist who made a name for herself protesting on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, in 2014.