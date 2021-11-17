AG Schmitt goes after Springfield schools on CRT

(AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Springfield school district on Tuesday over its response to his office’s requests for records related to critical race theory and anti-racist teaching.

Schmitt’s office submitted a Sunshine Law request in October seeking records from the district relating to how and whether it teaches critical race theory.

Schmitt, a Republican running for Senate, alleges in the lawsuit that the district broke the law by demanding payment for services other than copies before it would make public records available to his office.