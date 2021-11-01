Murdered JCMO child remembered

ABC – 17 — Members of the community gathered for a memorial service Saturday at Washington Park in Jefferson City to honor a 4 year-old boy who lost his life three years ago.

Darnell Gray was first reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018 but the search ended just days later when the boys body was discovered.

Several of the people gathered Saturday joined the search for Darnell back in 2018 after his babysitter Quatavia Given’s reported him missing.

Darnell’s body was found in the 2100 Block of Louis Circle days after he was reported missing.

Officials said the 4 year-old suffered multiple injuries by blunt force trauma before he died, and Given’s eventually confessing to his murder.