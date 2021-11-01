Listen to KWOS Live
New Chief on the job at Cole EMS

Where will Cole County’s next round of ambulances come from? There were questions after county commissioners backed the purchase of several ambulances from a Canadian firm instead of from Linn Missouri – based Osage Ambulance. New Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy says he’s involving his staff in the selection process to look at all the options …     

Former Chief Matt Lindewirth stepped down after three years on the job. Hoy comes to Mid – Missouri from South Dakota where he worked as a flight paramedic.

