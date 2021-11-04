One driver arrest after crash near Ashland

Abc – 17 — Two people were injured in a crash in Cole County late Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Route M just after 4:30 p.m. According to a crash report, Dewight Hoffman, 28, of St. Thomas was driving west on Route M when his car crossed the center line. The car struck the driver side of a car traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers said both Hoffman and the driver of the other car, Amy Sandbothe, 39, of Jefferson City, were taken to a hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. As of 8:30 p.m., health officials said both people were in fair condition.