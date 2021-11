Jefferson City voters okay an increase in the city’s sales tax to help the police and fire departments. 70 – percent of the voters backed the new ¼ – cent Public Safety tax. Former Councilman Carlos Graham was a big supporter of the measure. He didn’t understand the push in Minneapolis to do away with their police department …

The sales tax will generate about $3 – million a year. It will be used for salary hikes and some equipment upgrades.