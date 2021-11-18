Prison time for man who threatened Congressmen

(AP) — A southwest Missouri man who threatened two Democratic U.S. congressmen was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was sentenced for threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri and Rep. Steven Cohen of Tennessee. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.

Hubert called Cleaver’s office in Independence, Missouri, in January. He called Cleaver, who is Black, a racial slur and suggested putting a noose around his neck, federal officials said.

Hubert called Cohen’s office in Washington D.C. in May 2019 and threatened to put a noose around his neck and drag him behind a pickup truck. He said he was offended by a comment Cohen made about former President Donald Trump.