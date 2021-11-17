Two more hats in the ring

(AP) — An eastern Missouri state senator is joining the long list of Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Dave Schatz, who is from Sullivan and is president pro tem of the state Senate, made the announcement Tuesday.

Schatz joins a list of GOP candidates with greater name recognition. They include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Harrisonville Senator Rick Brattin also has joined the race.