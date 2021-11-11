Sedalia burglar picks the wrong house

(AP) — Police in Sedalia say a man has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary after a homeowner heard an intruder, grabbed a gun and shot him.

The police responded Wednesday to a reported burglary at a residence. Police said the sleeping homeowner heard the intruder and began checking the home after arming himself. The homeowner told the intruder to leave, but police said the intruder moved toward the homeowner, who shot him once.

Police found Daniel Schnack, 52, after he fled the home. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.