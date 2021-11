Abc – 17 — The Jefferson City Board of Education has approved a new bonus pay incentive for substitute teachers.

Beginning on Tuesday, substitute teachers will receive a $500 bonus for every 20 cumulative days they sub for the district.

The bonus pay structure, which is not retroactive, is in addition to an increase in the daily rate for substitute pay JC Schools implemented earlier this school year — from $100 to $110 for JC Schools retired teachers, and from $85 to $100 for non-retirees.