Shut down at the JCMO Animal Shelter

ABC – 17 — Due to staffing shortages and COVID-19, the Jefferson City Animal Shelter announced a temporary closure.

The shelter will be closed to the public Monday through Friday. The shelter says this is to allow the limited staff to focus on their core public safety duties and the care for the animal population in the shelter.

The shelter will be suspending all owner releases and intakes into the shelter until further notice.

The available population updated online for viewing and all adoptions and redemptions will be by appointment only.