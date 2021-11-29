Listen to KWOS Live
KWOS - John Marsh

Weekend JC house fire

ABC – 17 — The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a house fire in Jefferson City Saturday night.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the two story house fire, in the 400 block of E. Capital Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once on scene, JCFD saw fire coming out of a side window on the first floor of the house.

Jefferson City fire crews said it was able to put out the fire within five minutes of arriving and determined the damage to the home to be minimal.

no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

