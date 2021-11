Trucker says hauling over the road is only getting harder

What do you think is behind the shortage of truck drivers in the country? Reed Coverdale is a trucker and a blogger. He says it’s getting too tough to get a commercial driver’s license …

And now the state of California is not allowing trucking firms to use independent owner – operators to haul their goods. Coverdale says that law has only compounded the backups at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.