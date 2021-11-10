Listen to KWOS Live
*** UPDATE *** Suspect in police chase is caught

Update — Man sought after car chase and crash east of JCMO has been caught.

Law officers are hunting for a man who was in a car that led police on a chase from Osage County and crashed at the State Emergency Management Agency Site east of Jefferson City. Investigators say the female driver took off from deputies at a gas station in Linn around 6:30am (wed). She was chased down Highway – 50 and then crashed into another car and the gate at the SEMA site on Militia Drive. Officers arrested two women there. They’re still searching for the man.

