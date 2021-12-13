Assessing the storm damage

(AP) — Missouri officials are continuing to assess the damage caused by tornadoes that killed at least two people in the state this weekend.

Gov. Mike Parson visited St. Charles and Pemiscot counties Sunday to see the aftermath of the storms that moved through Friday night. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.

An 84-year-old woman was killed in St. Charles County and a child died at a home in Pemiscot County in the Bootheel region.

Parsons said state officials are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get aid out to affected communities.