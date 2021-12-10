Listen to KWOS Live
The Cole County Assessor answers accusations

Cole County’s Commissioners and County Assessor Chris Estes have been going around and around during their recent budget discussions. They claim Estes’ complaints about his computer software not being up to the job are unfounded. They say the system seems to work just fine for the Collector’s office …    

Estes adds that Commissioners’ accusations that he isn’t doing the required property appraisals are off base. He claims that a county audit of his office independent of the State Tax Commission included properties of some of his friends and family.

