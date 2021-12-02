Bill sponsor doesn’t agree with Greitens take on SAPA gun law

The senator who led the push to bring Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act into law doesn’t buy former Governor Eric Greitens’ claim that the measure now stops police from joining in with federal crime task forces …

Eric Burlsion says the intent of the law was to stop the ‘feds’ from forcing Missouri police into enforcing federal gun laws and seizures.

But Greitens’ claims it hamstrings those local agencies by penalizing them financially if they team up with agencies like the FBI and ATF on crimes involving guns.