Your Cole County Commissioners are weighing about $115 – million in budget requests for next year. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman and EMS Chief Eric Hoy confirm the price of just about everything is going up, including the price of ambulances.

Bushman adds the cost to overlay a single mile of roadway was about $78,000 during the summer and continues to increase. Public safety and public works needs take up a large share of the proposed Cole County budget.