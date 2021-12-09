Four JCMO crashes = six injuries

ABC – 17 — Six people were injured in four separate crashes in Jefferson City on Wednesday, police said. Only one of them suffered serious injuries.

Three people were hurt in a crash on the Highway 54/63 southbound Missouri River bridge just before noon

A motorcycle rider was badly hurt in a crash just before 7 a.m. at Eastland and Scenic drives,

A man suffered moderate injuries when he hit a parked car on his bicycle in the 500 block of East McCarty street at 9:45 a.m., and a Jefferson City woman had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash a little before 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Edgewood Drive.