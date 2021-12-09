Cole Commissioners tangle with County Assessor .. again

It must be budget time at the Cole County Courthouse .. the Assessor and the Commissioners are in the middle of their yearly ‘difference of opinion’. Western Commissioner Harry Otto takes exception to Assessor Chris Estes’ claim that the State Tax Commission says that he was regularly reassessing property. Otto says their independent audit showed that wasn’t the case …

Otto adds that Estes’ claims that he’s understaffed will be addressed. He says they would work with the Assessor to find the additional employees he needs.