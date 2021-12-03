JCMO Living Windows could be one for the record books

Mild weather has prompted Jefferson City’s mayor to predict a record turnout for tonight’s “Living Windows” event downtown.

The event is one of the most popular events of the year in Jefferson City. Living Windows is tonight from 6-9, and candlelight tours at the Governor’s Mansion will be offered from 6 until 8.

The event includes Santa Claus, reindeer, carriage rides, hayrides and plenty of food and drink. The tree lighting ceremony on the Governor’s Mansion lawn will start at 6: the 30-foot Norway spruce was donated by Columbia’s Steve and Carla Leible. Carla is the general manager at Zimmer Radio in mid-Missouri.

Singers and dance groups will be performing in downtown storefronts all evening.