Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
Eagle 93.9

Man accused of shooting neighbor with a crossbow

ABC – 17 — A Fulton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot his neighbor with an arrow from a crossbow after an argument.

During the investigation at the 800 block of Jefferson St., investigators learned Thurman Estep allegedly shot his neighbor in the abdominal area with an arrow from a crossbow.

Officials say the victim called 911 and was transported to University Hospital.

Thurman is currently in the Callaway County Jail on a no bond pending charges from the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer