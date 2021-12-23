Man accused of shooting neighbor with a crossbow

ABC – 17 — A Fulton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot his neighbor with an arrow from a crossbow after an argument.

During the investigation at the 800 block of Jefferson St., investigators learned Thurman Estep allegedly shot his neighbor in the abdominal area with an arrow from a crossbow.

Officials say the victim called 911 and was transported to University Hospital.

Thurman is currently in the Callaway County Jail on a no bond pending charges from the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Office.