Judge Green rules again on mandates

ABC – 17 — A Cole County judge on Wednesday denied a bid by local health departments and counties including Cooper County to appeal his decision invalidating health orders.

Judge Daniel Green issued the order after counties including Cooper, Jackson and St. Louis asked to appeal Green’s November ruling that said nonelected officials cannot issue health orders, like those meant to fight coronavirus spread, under state law.

The county health departments and governments asked to intervene in the lawsuit against the state health department, which originated in St. Louis County, after Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he would not appeal, even though the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had asked his office to challenge the ruling.