Marijuana convictions – topic for debate

A Missouri statehouse lobbyist thinks lawmakers will turn a kind eye to expunging criminal records of Missourians who were caught with marijuana …    

 Eapen Thampy also agrees with the Governor that lawmakers need to continue the debate on legalizing marijuana in Missouri. Thampy is still facing federal charges after admitting to receiving 100 – pounds of pot from a supplier. But he was not charged in connection with the 2017 death of a Columbia man tied to a distribution ring.

Thampy was arrested in our (Jefferson City) parking lot after an appearance on the KWOS Morning Show two years ago.

