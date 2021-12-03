Mid – Missouri lawmaker is going after gas tax hike

An Ashland state lawmaker who serves as the GOP caucus chair has pre-filed legislation to repeal Missouri’s gasoline tax increase. State Representative Sara Walsh says it’s an outrage that Missourians are being asked to pay more at the pump, when the state currently has an eight-BILLION dollar surplus. Walsh adds that she’s jumping through all the hoops trying to get the rebate built into the bill …

Missouri lawmakers approved the bipartisan gasoline tax increase in May: it increases the state’s gas tax by two-point-five cents per gallon for five years, for a total of 12 cents. It was the first gas tax increase in 25 years in Missouri.