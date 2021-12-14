No more masks for Columbia students

Abc – 17 — The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted to remove the COVID mask policy. The mask policy will end on Jan. 4 when classes resume after winter break.

The board heard public comments from parents and students.

Several board members including Superintendent Brian Yearwood requested to remove the mask mandates.

From what we heard during public comment parents were in agreement and very sick of the mandates.

Several parents approached the board citing a recent letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent to school districts and health departments across the state.

The letter said there will be “enforcement action”, meaning any agency that continues to enforce mask mandates, quarantine orders or public health orders could face legal action.