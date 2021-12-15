KWOS and the Commerce Bank One for One Holiday Food Drive

KWOS is teaming up with ABC 17 and partnering with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help feed people in need this holiday season.

Commerce Bank One for One Holiday Food and Fund Drive. The Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food and money to help it provide food for the hungry. The most-needed items are canned meat/protein, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter, soup and pasta.

Monetary donations can be given online at KWOS.com. We will also be collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Jefferson City Orschelns.