No tornado deaths in Mid – Mo

Despite several tornado warnings in mid-Missouri on Friday evening, there are no reports of deaths in the listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Cole, Callaway, Audrain, Montgomery and Osage counties. Missouri’s governor says at least four people were killed statewide during Friday night’s tornadoes, including three people in far southeast Missouri’s Pemiscot County. Governor Parson says the storms killed a semi driver on I-55 and another motorist on Highway 84. The National Weather Service in Memphis describes the storm system that began in Arkansas and went through the Bootheel as the “longest lived mesocyclone” ever. Governor Parson has spoken to President Biden about federal resources for the communities impacted by the deadly tornadoes.