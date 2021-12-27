Services today and Tuesday for Boone County Assistant Chief Gladney

ABC – 17 — Memorial services will begin Monday for Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney at the Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri’s campus.

The visitation is scheduled to take place Monday at the Hearne’s Center from 4:00 p.m -7:00 p.m.

The funeral will also be held at the Hearne’s Center with full-service honors. It’s scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District tells ABC 17 News it plans to livestream both events.

Following tomorrow’s service, a procession will take place exiting the Hearne’s Center. It will travel onto Stadium Boulevard, head westbound before turning right onto Providence Boulevard, make a left onto Business Loop 70 westbound and conclude at Memorial Funeral Home.

You can view a map of the procession below.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, citizens are encouraged to stand along the procession route to pay their respects.

Gladney served the citizens of Boone County for 25 years and worked in emergency response in Mid-Missouri for more than three decades.

Gladney was killed last Wednesday while on the scene of a crash on Westbound I-70. As he was responding to the scene, a tractor-trailer traveling westbound and hit Gladney’s vehicle. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.