Well known Boone County firefighter dies in I – 70 crash

(AP) — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District has died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at an accident scene.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the accident that occurred at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Columbia. A tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died. No additional injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.