Abc-17 — The Missouri State Fire Marshal is helping to investigate what sparked a fire Monday night in Jefferson City.

Fire Department crews responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:46 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a window on the second floor of the home.

According to the release, crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. No one was inside at the time.

Back said the damage was contained to one second-floor room.