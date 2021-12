Big Bucks for the KWOS Commerce Bank One for One Holiday Food Drive! Thank You!

Lots of less fortunate Mid – Missourians will have food on the table this Christmas thanks to you. KWOS teamed up with our other Zimmer stations and ABC – 17 for this week’s Commerce Bank One for One Holiday Food Drive …

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri feeds hungry people in 32 – counties. They’re always needing your donations any time of the year, not just during the holidays.