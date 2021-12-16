Listen to KWOS Live
Windy weather for Mid Missouri

ABC-17 — An intersection in downtown Columbia is back open this morning, after being closed due to a traffic light down in the road.

the intersection at Seventh and Cherry was closed around 9:20 p.m.

The signal fell during storms Wednesday night.

In Miller County, the Iberia Rural Fire Protection District and MoDOT crews responded to a tree on Highway 17 just north of the town.

 

Boone Electric Cooperative reported 4 separate outages around 8:50 p.m. that affected 115 customers

Hundreds of Ameren customers lost power due to pole damage.

 

