Windy weather for Mid Missouri

ABC-17 — An intersection in downtown Columbia is back open this morning, after being closed due to a traffic light down in the road.

the intersection at Seventh and Cherry was closed around 9:20 p.m.

The signal fell during storms Wednesday night.

In Miller County, the Iberia Rural Fire Protection District and MoDOT crews responded to a tree on Highway 17 just north of the town.

Boone Electric Cooperative reported 4 separate outages around 8:50 p.m. that affected 115 customers

Hundreds of Ameren customers lost power due to pole damage.