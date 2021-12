ABC – 17 — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70 in Boone County.

Troopers stopped Renard Patten, 43, of Columbia, a 2017 Chevy Traverse for following too closely Monday afternoon.

According to a Twitter post, Callaway County Sheriffs Department K9 Krieger was called in and positively alerted to the vehicle.

Officials report a search of the SUV later found 60 pounds of marijuana.