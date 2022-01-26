Ashland voters will see a school bond issue in April

ABC – 17 — The Southern Boone School Board of Education voted unanimously on Friday to place a no-tax-increase general obligation bond issue on the April 5 ballot, to be used for making major repairs and improvements to the district’s outdoor facilities at the high school.

The Southern Boone School District is asking the public to vote on the $3 million no-tax-increase bond issue that would provide funds to resurface the track, install new artificial turf and replace the scoreboard and sound system at the high school outdoor stadium.