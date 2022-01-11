Back in their seats in Ashland

ABC – 17 — School is back in session for districts around Mid-Missouri, but the return to classrooms has coincided with a rise in new coronavirus infections, causing at least one area school to hold remote classes and creating worries among some parents.

Southern Boone School District students went back to in-person learning Monday after the district switched to virtual learning to end last week. The district cited staffing and substitute teaching shortages related to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.