Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
Photo: siam.pukkato/Shutterstock.com

Back in their seats in Ashland

ABC – 17 — School is back in session for districts around Mid-Missouri, but the return to classrooms has coincided with a rise in new coronavirus infections, causing at least one area school to hold remote classes and creating worries among some parents.

Southern Boone School District students went back to in-person learning Monday after the district switched to virtual learning to end last week. The district cited staffing and substitute teaching shortages related to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer